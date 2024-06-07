Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 320.58 points or 0.98% at 32902.25 at 09:38 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 1.82%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.51%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.93%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.9%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.88%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.13%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.67%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.02%) turned lower.

At 09:38 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 616.01 or 1.29% at 48309.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 91.56 points or 0.62% at 14891.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 121.05 points or 0.53% at 22942.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 357.49 points or 0.48% at 75432.

On BSE,2421 shares were trading in green, 587 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

