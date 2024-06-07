Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro spurts on bagging $500-mln deal

Wipro spurts on bagging $500-mln deal

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Wipro soared 4.69% to Rs 482.60 after the IT giant received order by a leading US communication service provider for $500 million.

The IT major stated that the IT major shall provide managed services for some products and industry specific solutions.

The contract is to be executed in over a period of 5 years.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The companys consolidated net profit grew 5.21% to Rs 2,834.6 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 2,694.2 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 22,208.3 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 22,205.1 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

