Mastek soars after collaborating with NIVIDIA AI Enterprise

Mastek surged 11.41% to Rs 2873.45 after the company's cloud-native platform, icxPro platform partnered with NVIDIA AI Enterprise to boost CX (Customer Experience) management for different sectors.

The firms icxPro has demonstrated a 20% return on capital employed (ROCE) in the Manufacturing sector, with massive potential in the BFSI and Healthcare sectors. The launch of icxPro marks a significant stride in Masteks non-linear growth strategy.

Mastek's icxPro, a cloud-native platform designed for building scalable AI applications, will help streamline the development of domain-specific AI applications using the full-stack NVIDIA accelerated computing platform, which includes NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.

Running on NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs, Masteks icxPro will enable businesses to achieve faster time to market and unlock significant business value.

IcxPro seamlessly integrates with the NVIDIA AI stack, enabling the development of production-grade generative AI applications for superior CX management. Mastek's platform simplifies AI integration, accelerating the development of domain-specific solutions for Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and BFSI. Further its businesses can leverage AI to gain deeper customer insights, personalize interactions, and automate tasks across various channels, resulting in a more seamless and engaging customer experience.

Ritwik Batabyal, CTO & Innovation Officer at Mastek,.said, We are excited to collaborate with NVIDIA to roll out business solutions in machine parts, intelligent fraud management and intelligent supply chain for Manufacturing, BFSI and Healthcare, icxPro, built on the full-stack NVIDIA accelerated computing platform, simplifies the integration process and eliminates technical complexities, allowing businesses to focus on innovation and driving real business outcomes.

John Fanelli, vice president of Enterprise Software at NVIDIA, said, Enterprises across industries face significant challenges in deploying scalable AI solutions that enhance customer experience and streamline operations by integrating NVIDIA NIM and other NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, developers using Mastek icxPro have a powerful, cloud-native solution that accelerates AI deployment and drives real business outcomes."

Mastek is an IT company providing enterprise digital and cloud transformation services to the Government/ public sector, health and life science, retail and financial service sectors. The company's service offering includes, application development, Oracle suite & cloud migration, digital commerce, application support & maintenance, BI & analytics, assurance & testing and agile consulting.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.44% to Rs 94.41 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 77.74 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 0.58% to Rs 779.73 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 784.27 crore in Q3 FY24.

