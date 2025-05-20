DLF gains after strong Q4 numbers

DLF rose 2.18% to Rs 753.50 after the real estate giant reported a 37% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,268 crore for the quarter ended March 2025.

Revenue from operations also surged 46% to Rs 3,128 crore compared to Q4 FY24.

On a sequential basis, net profit rose 20%, while revenue soared 105% over Q3 FY25.

EBITDA grew 28% year-on-year and 97% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,198 crore in Q4 FY25. The EBITDA margin stood at 36%, higher than 35% in Q3 FY25 but slightly below 40% in Q4 FY24.

For the full year FY25, net profit jumped 59% to Rs 4,357 crore, while revenue increased 24% to Rs 7,994 crore. Annual EBITDA rose 17% to Rs 3,111 crore, though the EBITDA margin moderated to 35% from 38% in FY24.

DLF's new sales bookings reached a record Rs 21,223 crore, reflecting a 44% year-on-year increase. The embedded gross margins from these bookings are estimated at approximately Rs 12,875 crore, indicating a healthy 61% margin profile.

The company also recorded a 36% YoY growth in collections, which rose to Rs 11,773 crore. Additionally, DLF's net cash surplus stood at Rs 5,302 crore, up 134% compared to the previous year.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for FY25.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the "Development Business") and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the "Annuity Business"). It has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area more than 352 million square feet (approx.).

