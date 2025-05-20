Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Tech rises after acquiring UK-based games publisher Curve Games

Nazara Tech rises after acquiring UK-based games publisher Curve Games

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nazara Technologies added 2.69% to Rs 1300 after the company announced the acquisition of 100% stake in Curve Digital Entertainment, a highly reputed UK-based publisher of PC and console games for Rs 247 crore.

This strategic move strengthens Nazaras presence in gaming, unlocking access to platforms, genres, and geographies in the US $100 bn+ global PC and console gaming market.

The acquisition is consistent with Nazaras established business strategy of building a diverse portfolio of businesses through targeted acquisitions across interactive gaming and sports media.

Curve Digital Entertainment (Curve Games) brings a robust publishing track record, with globally recognized titles that have collectively seen over 100 million downloads. Its presence spans key gaming markets including North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

In calendar year 2024, Curve generated Rs 263.5 crore in revenue, EBITDA of Rs 114.4 crore and PBT of Rs 49.6 crore.

The acquisition is aligned with Nazaras ongoing efforts to strengthen its global publishing capabilities, and follows a series of similar strategic transactions executed over the years, reaffirming Nazaras commitment to long-term, value-driven growth through the gaming lifecycle.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-St selloff deepens; Sensex down 750 pts, Nifty tests 24,700; SMIDs drop

LIVE news updates: Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days, says IMD

Second man charged over fires at properties linked to UK PM Keir Starmer

Bengaluru flooded again: Potholes deepen, memes take over the internet

War 2 teaser out: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan to face off in the Spy Universe

Curves publishing capabilities in the PC and Console space and its diverse portfolio will accelerate Nazaras global ambitions and enable cross-platform IP development with long term value creation.

Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies, said: Curves proven expertise in PC and Console publishing makes them an ideal partner as we expand our focus beyond mobile into high-quality, cross-platform gaming.

This acquisition deepens our capabilities, brings exceptional IP into our fold, and strengthens our mission in building Nazara as a global gaming powerhouse from India. Curve will also serve as a gateway to the world for Indian game developers."

Nazara is India's only listed gaming and e-sports company, with majority ownership of several leading gaming and esports brands with presence in India, the US, and other global markets.

The company reported a 52.89% decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 13.68 crore on a 66.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 534.69 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Auto stocks edge lower

Nifty slides below 24,800; auto shares in pressure

Lloyds Engineering acquires 77% stake in heavy fabrication firm Metalfab Hightech

Eris Lifesciences gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 94 cr

GAIL (India) Ltd rises for third straight session

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story