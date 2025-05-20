Nazara Tech rises after acquiring UK-based games publisher Curve Games

Nazara Technologies added 2.69% to Rs 1300 after the company announced the acquisition of 100% stake in Curve Digital Entertainment, a highly reputed UK-based publisher of PC and console games for Rs 247 crore.

This strategic move strengthens Nazaras presence in gaming, unlocking access to platforms, genres, and geographies in the US $100 bn+ global PC and console gaming market.

The acquisition is consistent with Nazaras established business strategy of building a diverse portfolio of businesses through targeted acquisitions across interactive gaming and sports media.

Curve Digital Entertainment (Curve Games) brings a robust publishing track record, with globally recognized titles that have collectively seen over 100 million downloads. Its presence spans key gaming markets including North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

In calendar year 2024, Curve generated Rs 263.5 crore in revenue, EBITDA of Rs 114.4 crore and PBT of Rs 49.6 crore.

The acquisition is aligned with Nazaras ongoing efforts to strengthen its global publishing capabilities, and follows a series of similar strategic transactions executed over the years, reaffirming Nazaras commitment to long-term, value-driven growth through the gaming lifecycle.

Curves publishing capabilities in the PC and Console space and its diverse portfolio will accelerate Nazaras global ambitions and enable cross-platform IP development with long term value creation.

Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies, said: Curves proven expertise in PC and Console publishing makes them an ideal partner as we expand our focus beyond mobile into high-quality, cross-platform gaming.

This acquisition deepens our capabilities, brings exceptional IP into our fold, and strengthens our mission in building Nazara as a global gaming powerhouse from India. Curve will also serve as a gateway to the world for Indian game developers."

Nazara is India's only listed gaming and e-sports company, with majority ownership of several leading gaming and esports brands with presence in India, the US, and other global markets.

The company reported a 52.89% decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 13.68 crore on a 66.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 534.69 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

