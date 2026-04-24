Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 5.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 788.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 717 shares

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 April 2026.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 5.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 788.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock dropped 1.31% to Rs.4,719.25. Volumes stood at 422 shares in the last session.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd registered volume of 40.4 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 26.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.22% to Rs.591.05. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.