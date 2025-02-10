Volumes jump at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

PNC Infratech Ltd saw volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29017 shares

Delhivery Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 February 2025.

PNC Infratech Ltd saw volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29017 shares. The stock increased 6.48% to Rs.313.80. Volumes stood at 29196 shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd clocked volume of 2.15 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45179 shares. The stock lost 3.85% to Rs.304.55. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd registered volume of 501 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 164 shares. The stock slipped 3.30% to Rs.37,072.05. Volumes stood at 95 shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 6365 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2282 shares. The stock dropped 6.39% to Rs.4,825.65. Volumes stood at 10448 shares in the last session.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd clocked volume of 42405 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16627 shares. The stock gained 0.06% to Rs.1,261.50. Volumes stood at 8834 shares in the last session.

