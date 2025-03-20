Stock Alert: Hyundai Motor India, Indian overseas Bank, NHPC, Can Fin Homes

Hindustan Copper, IndusInd Bank, SAIL shares are banned from F&O trading on Thursday, 20 March 2025.

Hyundai Motor India announced a price increase of up to 3% for its vehicles, effective April 2025, driven by rising input costs, higher commodity prices and increased operational expenses.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)s board approved the issuance of long-term infrastructure bonds amounting to Rs 10,000 crore.

NHPCs board approved a borrowing plan to raise upto Rs 6,300 crore in FY26 through non convertible corporate bonds in one or more series or tranches on a private placement basis.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis wholly owned subsidiary, Carbogen Amcis SAS, France, has received a Certificate of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Compliance for its Saint-Beauzire site, France, from the National Agency for the Safety of Medicine and Health Products (ANSM).

Can Fin Homes chief financial officer (CFO), Apurav Agarwal, has been relieved from the services effective March 19, following his resignation due to personal reasons. Prashanth Joishy joined as the interim chief financial officer of the company, effective March 20. Prashanth Joishy will hold the office until a regular CFO is onboarded.

