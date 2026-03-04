Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 21.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48074 shares

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, Sagility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 March 2026.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 21.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48074 shares. The stock dropped 1.16% to Rs.837.10. Volumes stood at 71612 shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd clocked volume of 53.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.63% to Rs.488.65. Volumes stood at 2.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd clocked volume of 23.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.05% to Rs.403.50. Volumes stood at 3.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Zen Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 29.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.02% to Rs.1,399.50. Volumes stood at 10 lakh shares in the last session.

Sagility Ltd recorded volume of 1569.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 310.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.21% to Rs.41.64. Volumes stood at 305.32 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

