DCX Systems enhances its manufacturing capabilities to oversized PCB assembly

DCX Systems (DCX) announced the expansion of the manufacturing capabilities with the addition of oversized PCB assembly capacity at its wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems (Raneal). This strategic enhancement strengthens DCX/Raneal's ability to support complex, large-format Printed Circuit Board (PCB) requirements across high-reliability industries.

The newly enhanced capability enables the company to assemble and test large dimension PCBs, catering to applications mainly in defense & aerospace and industrial electronics and advanced power systems. With this expansion, the company can now accommodate boards exceeding conventional size limitations, meeting growing customer demand for integrated and high-density electronic assemblies.

