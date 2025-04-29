Volumes jump at Tata Technologies Ltd counter

Tata Technologies Ltd saw volume of 62.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 32.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares

SignatureGlobal India Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 April 2025.

Tata Technologies Ltd saw volume of 62.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 32.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.52% to Rs.667.00. Volumes stood at 2.47 lakh shares in the last session.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd notched up volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12383 shares. The stock rose 0.37% to Rs.1,145.05. Volumes stood at 12535 shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 5.32 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45399 shares. The stock rose 6.41% to Rs.1,050.05. Volumes stood at 27562 shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd notched up volume of 52378 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12457 shares. The stock slipped 3.69% to Rs.2,700.00. Volumes stood at 20500 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Manappuram Finance Ltd recorded volume of 5.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.71% to Rs.233.00. Volumes stood at 86854 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News