Sensex, Nifty pare gains; oil & gas stocks climb for 2nd day

The key equity indices reversed all gains and traded with limited cuts in the morning trade.The initial upswing was supported by easing trade tensions between the U.S. and its trading partners, along with sustained foreign inflows that boosted investor sentiment. The Nifty traded below the 24,350 mark. Oil & Gas shares advanced for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 19.51 points or 0.03% to 80,196.81. The Nifty 50 index fell 13.45 points or 0.06% to 24,315.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.23%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,891 shares rose and 1,534 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.

Earnings Today:

Bajaj Finance (down 0.86%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.23%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.31%), Ambuja Cements (up 0.24%), Vishal Mega Mart (up 0.65%), Ceat (up 0.60%), Fedbank Financial Services (up 1.86%), Five-Star Business Finance (down 0.14%), IndiaMART InterMESH (up 0.98%), Jana Small Finance Bank (up 0.57%), Praj Industries (up 0.64%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.59%), Schaeffler India (up 0.72%), Shoppers Stop (down 0.74%), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (up 0.42%), and Trent (up 1.24%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.83% to 11,224.60. The index added 0.83% in the second consecutive trading sessions.

Aegis Logistics (up 2.66%), Indraprastha Gas (up 1.97%), Reliance Industries (up 1.37%), GAIL (India) (up 1.31%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.27%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 0.91%), Oil India (up 0.75%), Gujarat Gas (up 0.49%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.46%) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.4%) added.

On the other hand, Castrol India (down 2.17%) and Adani Total Gas (down 0.58%) moved lower.

Adani Total Gas fell 0.58%. The company reported a 9.65% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 149.38 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 165.34 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased by 14.57% YoY to Rs 1,335.85 crore for the quarter ending 31 March 2025, driven by higher volume, primarily in the CNG segment.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Oberoi Realty fell 1.96% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 45.03% to Rs 433.17 crore on a 12.52% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,150.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

UCO Bank jumped 5.66% after the banks standalone net profit rose 24.1% to Rs 652.43 crore on a 16.5% increase in total income to Rs 8,136.79 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Coforge added 1.15% after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Coforge U.K. had entered into a share purchase agreement with Sapiens UK for the sale and transfer of the entirety of shareholding held by it in Coforge Advantage Go.

