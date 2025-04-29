Choice Consultancy Services wins orders worth Rs 67 cr

Comprising of PACS digitization and BharatNet program

Choice Consultancy Services, wholly owned subsidiary of Choice International, has announced the award of prestigious new contracts totalling approximately Rs 67 crore, further strengthening its leadership in driving rural and digital transformation initiatives across India.

The company has been awarded an additional work order worth Rs 46.34 crore (Inclusive of GST) by the Office of the Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Bihar, for the computerization of 3576 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). Building upon its strong performance during the first phase of the project, Choice Consultancy Services will continue to serve as the System Integrator, leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency, transparency, and service delivery within PACS across the state. Choice team is currently working to digitize more than 9000 PACS across India and more than 4000 PACS in Bihar.

In Karnataka, Choice Consultancy Services has been awarded a work order valued at Rs 10.23 crore (Inclusive of GST) by the Office of the Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Karnataka, for the computerization of 878 PACS. As part of this engagement, the company will undertake data digitization, migration, handholding, and support services across grassroots institutions, ensuring seamless digital transformation across rural communities.

Additionally, Choice Consultancy Services has been appointed as the Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) by ITI and Tera Software for the implementation of the Amended BharatNet Program across West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and the North Eastern region. Valued at Rs 10.26 crores (Inclusive of GST), the three-year assignment encompasses project monitoring, evaluation, vendor coordination, progress reporting, and strategic support to strengthen broadband connectivity in some of the remotest regions of the country.

