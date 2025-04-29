Adani Total Gas Q4 PAT fall 10% YoY to Rs 149 cr

Adani Total Gas reported 9.65% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 149.38 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 165.34 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased by 14.57% YoY to Rs 1,335.85 crore for the quarter ending 31 March 2025, driven by higher volume, primarily in the CNG segment.

Profit before tax was at Rs 149.38 crore in Q4 FY25, down 9.65% as against Rs 165.34 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

The companys EBITDA declined 10.16% YoY to Rs 274 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Total sales volume jumped 13% to Rs 263 million metric standard cubic meters (MMSCM) in Q4 FY25 as against 232 MMSCM in Q4 FY24.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) sales increased by 18% YoY to 177 MMSCM, while piped natural gas (PNG) sales rose by 5% YoY to 87 MMSCM during the period under review.

During Q4 FY25, the company added 42 new CNG stations, increasing the number to 647. The company has completed cumulatively around 13,772 inch-km of steel pipeline network. The company has increased industrial & commercial connections to 9,299, with 386 new consumers added.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit increased marginally to Rs 648.02 in FY25 as against Rs 653.10 crore reported in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 11.5% YoY to Rs 4,986.08 crore in FY25.

Suresh P. Manglani, ED & CEO of Adani Total Gas, said, During the year, Team ATGL has continued its thrust to expand access of PNG and CNG to large masses. ATGL has now expanded its infrastructure across CGD (close to 1 million PNG consumers and 647 CNG stations). ATGL has maintained momentum of delivering robust operational and infrastructure performance with a 15% year-on-year increase in volume, accelerating operations excellence supported by digitalization which has contributed in maintaining EBITDA of Rs 1,167 crore despite challenges faced by CGD sector on domestic gas allocation.

Furthermore, ATGL made significant progress in its new sustainable businesses. In e-mobility, 3,401 charging points have been installed out of which 2,338 EV charging points are energized. In Biomass, besides stabilizing CBG production at Barsana plant, we have launched brand Harit Amrit for sale of an organic fertilizer. We have commissioned our 1 st LNG station in Tiruppur. All the above efforts are in line with our commitment to spearhead Indias energy mobility transition journey with customer centric approach and continue to have sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

Adani Total Gas is one of India's leading private players in developing city gas distribution (CGD) networks to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to industrial, commercial, domestic (residential) customers and compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transport sector.

The counter shed 0.41% to Rs 614.55 on the BSE.

