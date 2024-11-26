Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 25.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.68 lakh shares

Petronet LNG Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 November 2024.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 25.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.06% to Rs.78.10. Volumes stood at 4.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd clocked volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62748 shares. The stock gained 0.43% to Rs.335.30. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd witnessed volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64698 shares. The stock increased 4.16% to Rs.4,349.90. Volumes stood at 43362 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58283 shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.189.40. Volumes stood at 58676 shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd clocked volume of 25289 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11089 shares. The stock lost 0.80% to Rs.2,610.10. Volumes stood at 7420 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News