Government announces Rs 1,435 cr PAN 2.0 Project

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the PAN 2.0 Project of the Income Tax Department. The financial implications for the PAN 2.0 Project will Rs.1435 crore, the finance ministry noted in its latest update. The PAN 2.0 Project enables technology driven transformation of Taxpayer registration services and has significant benefits including: Ease of access and speedy service delivery with improved quality; Single Source of Truth and data consistency, Eco-friendly processes and cost optimization; and Security and optimization of infrastructure for greater agility. PAN 2.0 Project is an e-Governance project for re-engineering the business processes of taxpayer registration services through technology driven transformation of PAN/TAN services for enhanced digital experience of the taxpayers. This will be an upgrade of the current PAN/TAN 1.0 eco-system consolidating the core and non-core PAN/TAN activities as well as PAN validation service, the finance ministry stated.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

