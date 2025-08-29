NSE SME ARC Insulation & Insulators debuts with sparks, then cools under market heat

Shares of ARC Insulation & Insulators was trading at Rs 137.75 on the NSE, a premium of 10.20% compared with the issue price of Rs 125.

The scrip was listed at Rs 145, a premium of 16% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 145 and a low of Rs 137.75. About 12.54 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

ARC Insulation & Insulators' IPO was subscribed 17.50 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 August 2025 and it closed on 25 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 119 to 125 per share.

The IPO comprised 32,95,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 30,45,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 2,50,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards the setup of a new manufacturing unit, purchase of new office space, repayment/prepayment of certain debt facilities including bridge finance, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Arc Insulation & Insulators on 20 August 2025, raised Rs 11.71 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.37 lakh shares at Rs 125 per share to 6 anchor investor. Arc Insulation & Insulators specializes in the manufacturing and supply of glass fiber reinforced polymers (GFRP) and fiber reinforced polymers (FRP) composite products. The companys product range includes GFRP/FRP rebars, GFRP/FRP grating walkways, GFRP/FRP pipelines, GFRP/FRP tubes, GFRP/FRP fencing for transformers, GFRP/FRP cable trays, and other related products. These offerings are designed to meet the demanding requirements of the industrial, energy, and marine sectors.