Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys joins hands with Mastercard to scale cross-border payments

Infosys joins hands with Mastercard to scale cross-border payments

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to offer financial institutions enhanced access to Mastercard Move, its portfolio of money movement capabilities.

The solutions seamless integration with Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, will play a key role in creating an efficient pathway for financial institutions to access Mastercard Move's cross-border capabilities in a fraction of the typical implementation time and without the intensive resourcing traditionally needed for integration projects.

Mastercard Move provides direct disbursers, banks, non-bank financial institutions and their customers with fast, secure money transfer solutions, both domestically and internationally.

The portfolio of solutions reaches more than 200 countries and 150+ currencies, with access to more than 95 percent of the worlds banked population.

Dennis Gada, EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Infosys, said, Financial institutions are prioritizing advancements in digital payment systems. The frequency of daily transactions makes it a primary touchpoint with customers and the key to building long-term loyalty.

Consumers gravitate toward institutions that offer fast, secure and seamless transaction experiences. Our collaboration with Mastercard to enable near real-time, cross-border payments is designed to significantly improve the financial experiences of everyday customers."

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 1.59% to Rs 6,921 crore despite a 3.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 42,279 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip declined 1.29% to currently trade at Rs 1480.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sammaan Capital rises on $300 million bond issuance

Indus Towers appoints Vineet Jain as chief supply chain management officer

FMCG stocks play safe haven role as market ship rocks in rough seas

CG Power gains after arm establishes OSAT facility in Gujarat

Stock Alert: Afcons Infra, CG Power, AGI Infra, Belrise Inds

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story