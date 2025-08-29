TCS inkspact with Unilab to modernize core business systems

Tata Consultancy Services said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Unilab, Inc., to modernize the latter's core business systems through a comprehensive cloud migration initiative.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) partnered with Unilab to transform its legacy ERP system into a cloud-based platform powered by SAP S/4HANA on RISE. This upgrade strengthened Unilabs digital infrastructure, enhanced operational agility, and provided real-time business insights.

TCS oversaw the entire implementation processfrom strategy and design to data migration, testing, and change managementsupporting Unilabs goal of scalable growth in the competitive healthcare industry.

Unilab is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the Philippines, with a legacy spanning 80 years. It operates an extensive distribution network, managing thousands of trade customers. Unilab's manufacturing plants are situated in multiple locations, and its products are distributed across 18 nations across a wide market. This engagement will focus on helping Unilab preserve existing process expertise while harmonizing operations and integrating intelligent analytics.

Sebastian Frederick Baquiran, president and CEO of Unilab, Inc, said, "Unilab remains steadfast in its mission to deliver quality healthcare products and services with excellence and innovation. As we grow our product portfolio and reach new markets, this partnership with TCS, underpinned by SAP RISE and powered by AWS cloud, ensures we continue to future-proof our operations and create long-term value for all our stakeholders. Seema Mehra, vice president & business head, ERU & LSHC - APAC, Middle East, and Africa, TCS, said, We are honored to support Unilab in this important initiative. With SAP S/4HANA at the core, Unilab is reinforcing its position as a digital-first enterprise. This transformation will help them accelerate innovation and continue to deliver high-quality medicines and healthcare services for the communities they serve.

Shiju Varghese, Country Head, TCS Philippines, said, Our collaboration with Unilab marks a significant milestone in advancing digital capabilities within the healthcare sector. With our extensive experience and industry insight, we are committed to delivering outcomes that support Unilabs strategic ambitions and contribute to improved healthcare access for the Filipino people. TCS is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. The IT major reported a 4.38% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,760 crore despite 1.62% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 63,437 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q4 March 2025. The companys total contract value (TCV) dropped to $9.4 billion in Q1 June 2025, down 22.95% compared with $12.2 billion in Q4 March 2025. Additionally, the attrition rate was at 13.8% for the last twelve months (LTM), the highest in nearly two years.