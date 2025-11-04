Volumes soar at 3M India Ltd counter

3M India Ltd clocked volume of 5129 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 40.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 128 shares

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 November 2025.

3M India Ltd clocked volume of 5129 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 40.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 128 shares. The stock gained 18.22% to Rs.36,271.35. Volumes stood at 503 shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd notched up volume of 1.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6134 shares. The stock rose 0.03% to Rs.872.90. Volumes stood at 2440 shares in the last session.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd clocked volume of 58796 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 27.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2166 shares. The stock gained 12.71% to Rs.20,216.00. Volumes stood at 3223 shares in the last session. TBO Tek Ltd recorded volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22804 shares. The stock gained 10.30% to Rs.1,651.00. Volumes stood at 3057 shares in the last session. City Union Bank Ltd clocked volume of 6.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.43% to Rs.248.70. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.