Volumes soar at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd counter

Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 January 2026.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd recorded volume of 875.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32.63 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.49% to Rs.67.94. Volumes stood at 78.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd recorded volume of 13.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74208 shares. The stock gained 3.28% to Rs.1,586.00. Volumes stood at 59157 shares in the last session. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 28.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock dropped 12.62% to Rs.642.40. Volumes stood at 3.73 lakh shares in the last session. Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd clocked volume of 74.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.75 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.89% to Rs.113.74. Volumes stood at 13.95 lakh shares in the last session.