Abbott India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27530, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25418.8. The Sensex is at 82812.65, down 0.52%.Abbott India Ltd has lost around 1.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22136.25, down 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1904 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8029 shares in last one month.