Volumes soar at Anupam Rasayan India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
JSW Energy Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, KSB Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 September 2024.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd clocked volume of 5926 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2099 shares. The stock lost 0.01% to Rs.762.35. Volumes stood at 4504 shares in the last session.

JSW Energy Ltd recorded volume of 2.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.19% to Rs.732.20. Volumes stood at 52490 shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd witnessed volume of 96010 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37895 shares. The stock increased 3.00% to Rs.361.85. Volumes stood at 51303 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 44024 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17591 shares. The stock gained 4.72% to Rs.1,159.90. Volumes stood at 32541 shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd saw volume of 10906 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4856 shares. The stock dropped 3.42% to Rs.865.35. Volumes stood at 2143 shares in the last session.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

