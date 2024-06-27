Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Archean Chemical Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Archean Chemical Industries Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd recorded volume of 151.95 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 406.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37384 shares

India Cements Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd recorded volume of 151.95 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 406.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37384 shares. The stock lost 4.04% to Rs.663.50. Volumes stood at 29220 shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd recorded volume of 676.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 95.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.94% to Rs.289.10. Volumes stood at 38.57 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd recorded volume of 20.8 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.97 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.20% to Rs.491.90. Volumes stood at 4.4 lakh shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd clocked volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28000 shares. The stock gained 3.14% to Rs.368.05. Volumes stood at 33718 shares in the last session.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd witnessed volume of 3.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75289 shares. The stock increased 5.04% to Rs.924.90. Volumes stood at 31774 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Basic materials shares gain

Shree Cement Q4 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 662 cr

Ambuja Cements hits life high on plan to acquire Penna Cement for Rs 10,422 cr

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Shree Cement forays in to RMC business; acquires 5 operational plants in MMR

US Stocks Edge Higher; Technology Stocks Outperform

Benchmarks pare losses to high fresh life highs; metal shares advance

Nxtra by Airtel joins RE100 initiative

JSW Energy gains after arm signs PPA with SECI and GUVNL

KEC Intl jumps on bagging orders worth Rs 1,025 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story