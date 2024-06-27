Volumes soar at Archean Chemical Industries Ltd counter

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd recorded volume of 151.95 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 406.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37384 shares

India Cements Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 June 2024.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd recorded volume of 151.95 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 406.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37384 shares. The stock lost 4.04% to Rs.663.50. Volumes stood at 29220 shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd recorded volume of 676.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 95.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.94% to Rs.289.10. Volumes stood at 38.57 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd recorded volume of 20.8 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.97 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.20% to Rs.491.90. Volumes stood at 4.4 lakh shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd clocked volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28000 shares. The stock gained 3.14% to Rs.368.05. Volumes stood at 33718 shares in the last session.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd witnessed volume of 3.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75289 shares. The stock increased 5.04% to Rs.924.90. Volumes stood at 31774 shares in the last session.

