Panorama Studios jumps on bagging distribution rights for "Kesari Veer"

Panorama Studios International rose 5% to Rs 189.95 after the company announced a new agreement with Chauhan Studios.

The agreement grants Panorama Studios the theatrical distribution rights for the upcoming film "Kesari Veer" across India and international markets.

Kesari Veer is scheduled for release on 16 May 2025, and features a cast including Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. The film is directed by Prince Dhiman and written by Kanu Chauhan and Shitiz Srivastava.

Panorama Studios International is engaged in the production and distribution of films. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Panorama Studios International declined 37.35% to Rs 2.13 crore while net sales rose 2.20% to Rs 33.88 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

