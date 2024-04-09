Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Axis Bank Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd registered volume of 335.33 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 155.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares

Gland Pharma Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 April 2024.

Axis Bank Ltd registered volume of 335.33 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 155.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.10% to Rs.1,087.05. Volumes stood at 3.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 8.91 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 89.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9929 shares. The stock dropped 3.96% to Rs.1,788.05. Volumes stood at 40949 shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd recorded volume of 99070 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11364 shares. The stock gained 3.06% to Rs.823.10. Volumes stood at 7639 shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd notched up volume of 36394 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7096 shares. The stock slipped 0.51% to Rs.1,334.00. Volumes stood at 6569 shares in the last session.

JSW Energy Ltd notched up volume of 10.72 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.73 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.04% to Rs.602.65. Volumes stood at 2.92 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

