Volumes soar at Bharti Hexacom Ltd counter

Bharti Hexacom Ltd recorded volume of 27789 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8972 shares

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 April 2025.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd recorded volume of 27789 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8972 shares. The stock lost 0.02% to Rs.1,506.25. Volumes stood at 24933 shares in the last session.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd recorded volume of 3.09 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.08% to Rs.460.60. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd recorded volume of 64078 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28740 shares. The stock gained 3.24% to Rs.2,010.95. Volumes stood at 30171 shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 39803 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18485 shares. The stock rose 5.21% to Rs.879.05. Volumes stood at 25590 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Fortis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 75004 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36020 shares. The stock rose 4.21% to Rs.677.15. Volumes stood at 53022 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News