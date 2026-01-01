Volumes soar at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 24092 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1011 shares

V-Guard Industries Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 January 2026.

Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 24092 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1011 shares. The stock gained 4.62% to Rs.5,776.50. Volumes stood at 502 shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd clocked volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9329 shares. The stock gained 2.52% to Rs.335.20. Volumes stood at 12459 shares in the last session.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd registered volume of 4.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38282 shares. The stock rose 0.53% to Rs.884.45. Volumes stood at 44994 shares in the last session. Adani Total Gas Ltd saw volume of 6.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76060 shares. The stock increased 7.23% to Rs.608.00. Volumes stood at 56469 shares in the last session. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16129 shares. The stock dropped 9.65% to Rs.2,494.95. Volumes stood at 28534 shares in the last session.