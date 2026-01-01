Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers reports 30% YoY sales growth in December 2025

VST Tillers reports 30% YoY sales growth in December 2025

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
VST Tillers Tractors reported an 29.77% increase in total sales to 4,376 units in December 2025, up from 3,372 units sold in December 2024.

The companys power tiller sales grew by 26.10% to 3,792 units in December 2025, compared to 3,007 units in the same month last year. Tractor sales also grew 60% to 584 units in December 2025, up from 365 units sold in December 2024.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 44.24% to Rs 24.98 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 44.80 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 11.19% year-on-year to Rs 315.15 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of VST Tillers shed 0.31% to Rs 6,244.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

