India's mobile subscribers base sees mild rise in Nov-25

Offical data showed that India's wireless (mobile) subscribers increased from 1171.87 million at the end of October 2025 to 1173.88 million at the end of November 2025 thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.17%. Wireless (mobile) subscription in urban areas increased from 639.99 million at the end of October 2025 to 641.83 million at the end of November 2025 and wireless (mobile) subscription in rural areas increased from 531.88 million to 532.06 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscription were 0.29% and 0.03% respectively.

The wireless tele-density in India decreased slightly from 83.47% at the end of October 2025 to 83.46% at the end of November 2025. The urban wireless tele-density increased from 126.50% at the end of October 2025 to 127.19% at the end of November 2025. The rural wireless tele-density decreased from 59.17% to 58.94% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in the total number of wireless subscribers was 54.76% and 45.24% respectively, at the end of November 2025.

The number of wireless (Mobile + Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 1184.62 million at the end of October 2025 to 1187.48 million at the end of November 2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.24%. Total wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 647.82 million on 31st October 2025 to 650.22 million on 30th November 2025. The subscription in rural areas also increased from 536.80 million to 537.26 million during the same period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.37% and 0.09% respectively. The number of wireline subscribers increased from 46.75 million at the end of October 2025 to 47.05 million at the end of November 2025. The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.30 million with a monthly growth rate of 0.63%.

The overall wireline tele-density in India increased from 3.29% at the end of October 2025 to 3.31% at the end of November 2025. Urban and rural wireline tele-density were 8.20% and 0.56% respectively, as on 30th November 2025. The share of urban subscribers and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 89.14% and 10.86% respectively, at the end of November 2025.