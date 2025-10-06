Volumes soar at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 7.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35466 shares

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 October 2025.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 7.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35466 shares. The stock gained 3.88% to Rs.1,910.00. Volumes stood at 42031 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd clocked volume of 160.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.84% to Rs.147.15. Volumes stood at 5.03 lakh shares in the last session. Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd clocked volume of 211.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.26% to Rs.531.00. Volumes stood at 55.29 lakh shares in the last session. Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 5.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67732 shares. The stock gained 7.11% to Rs.1,435.10. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.