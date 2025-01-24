Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes soar at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Capri Global Capital Ltd clocked volume of 278.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 70.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.95 lakh shares

Cyient Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 January 2025.

Capri Global Capital Ltd clocked volume of 278.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 70.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.15% to Rs.203.85. Volumes stood at 2.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd saw volume of 97.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.82 lakh shares. The stock dropped 21.57% to Rs.1,376.60. Volumes stood at 7.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd recorded volume of 55.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.73 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.24% to Rs.703.30. Volumes stood at 15.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd witnessed volume of 38.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.17% to Rs.3,011.60. Volumes stood at 8.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 180.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.56% to Rs.368.05. Volumes stood at 33.9 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

