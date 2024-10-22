Volumes soar at City Union Bank Ltd counter

City Union Bank Ltd notched up volume of 22.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 45.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49778 shares Jindal Worldwide Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp City Union Bank Ltd notched up volume of 22.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 45.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49778 shares. The stock rose 12.87% to Rs.170.15. Volumes stood at 69721 shares in the last session.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd witnessed volume of 27068 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3530 shares. The stock dropped 0.68% to Rs.301.25. Volumes stood at 678 shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd registered volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85800 shares. The stock slipped 8.44% to Rs.335.75. Volumes stood at 1.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd recorded volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31121 shares. The stock gained 5.09% to Rs.541.95. Volumes stood at 26733 shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd recorded volume of 3.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.33% to Rs.90.60. Volumes stood at 2.46 lakh shares in the last session.

