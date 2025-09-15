Benchmarks trade with small losses; IT shares decline

The headline equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with negative points in morning trade as investors stayed cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves meeting, where it is expected to cut interest rates. Market mood was also supported by hopes of progress in trade talks between India and the U.S.

The Nifty traded below the 25,100 level. IT stocks declined after gaining in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 38.33 points or 0.05% to 81,876.04. The Nifty 50 index shed 24.05 points or 0.01% to 25,089.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.49%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,294 shares rose and 1,498 shares fell. A total of 250 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index fell 0.99% to 35,752.60. The index added 0.30% in the previous trading session. Infosys (down 1.13%), Persistent Systems (down 0.91%), Coforge (down 0.87%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.74%) and HCL Technologies (down 0.67%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.67%), Mphasis (down 0.49%), Wipro (down 0.46%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.4%) and LTIMindtree (down 0.16%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Shreeji Shipping Global advanced 1.61% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 49.7% to Rs 37.21 crore on 23.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 161.19 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.