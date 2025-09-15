Benchmarks trade with small losses; IT shares decline

The Nifty traded below the 25,100 level. IT stocks declined after gaining in the previous trading session.
At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 38.33 points or 0.05% to 81,876.04. The Nifty 50 index shed 24.05 points or 0.01% to 25,089.95.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.49%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,294 shares rose and 1,498 shares fell. A total of 250 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index fell 0.99% to 35,752.60. The index added 0.30% in the previous trading session.
Infosys (down 1.13%), Persistent Systems (down 0.91%), Coforge (down 0.87%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.74%) and HCL Technologies (down 0.67%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.67%), Mphasis (down 0.49%), Wipro (down 0.46%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.4%) and LTIMindtree (down 0.16%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Shreeji Shipping Global advanced 1.61% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 49.7% to Rs 37.21 crore on 23.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 161.19 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Classic Electrodes (India) rose 5.67% after the company secured an order worth Rs 17.03 crore from Srinchal Fabricators for the supply of MIG wires of various grades and sizes, as well as MS electrodes of different sizes.
Vikram Solar added 1.44% after the company announced a major order win of 200 MW high-efficiency solar modules from AB Energia, a specialist in end-to-end EPC solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app