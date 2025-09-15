Invenia-STL Networks wins contract of Rs 360 cr from PowerTel

Invenia-STL Networks has secured a major contract worth over Rs 360 crore from PowerGrid Teleservices (PowerTel), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), the nation's largest electric power transmission utility.

Under the agreement, Invenia will design, build, commission, and maintain the complete IT and cloud infrastructure for a greenfield Tier III data centre at PowerGrid's Manesar facility. In addition, Invenia will establish a Disaster Recovery Data Centre (DRDC) and deliver a scalable Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution complemented by Disaster Recovery Services. This transformative project encompasses a comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (O&M), ensuring the long-term performance and operational readiness of the data center.