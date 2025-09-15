Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Invenia-STL Networks wins contract of Rs 360 cr from PowerTel

Invenia-STL Networks wins contract of Rs 360 cr from PowerTel

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Invenia-STL Networks has secured a major contract worth over Rs 360 crore from PowerGrid Teleservices (PowerTel), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), the nation's largest electric power transmission utility.

Under the agreement, Invenia will design, build, commission, and maintain the complete IT and cloud infrastructure for a greenfield Tier III data centre at PowerGrid's Manesar facility. In addition, Invenia will establish a Disaster Recovery Data Centre (DRDC) and deliver a scalable Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution complemented by Disaster Recovery Services. This transformative project encompasses a comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (O&M), ensuring the long-term performance and operational readiness of the data center.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with small losses; IT shares decline

RailTel jumps after securing Rs 209-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

Diamond Power Infra gains after securing Rs 237-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions

Northern ARC Capital jumps on fresh brokerage coverage

MSTC gains after bagging CPCB contract for EPR certificate trading platform

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story