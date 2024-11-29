Nazara Tech arm to acquire Trinity Gaming for Rs 24-cr

Nazara Technologies has informed that the NODWIN Gaming, a material subsidiary of the company has announced the acquisition of Trinity Gaming, a leading gaming agency and platform MCN/ CSP, for a deal valued at Rs 24 crore.

Trinity is a company incorporated in India on 14, February 2020 and it is engaged in the gaming & sports entertainment business. Trinity leads with gaming talent to help build unique experiences for brands. Trinitys platform partnership with Youtube as an MCN and with Meta (Facebook) as a CSP allows it to support 100s of influencers and create better impact and revenue on popular platforms. The company posted a turnover of Rs 24.39 crore in FY24.

According to the regulatory filing, NODWIN Gaming has entered into a share purchase agreement with Trinitys founders, Abhishek Aggarwal and Shivam Rao, to acquire 100% of the equity share capital of Trinity Gaming India.

The total consideration for the acquisition is Rs 24 crore, which will be paid partly in cash up to Rs 4.80 crore and the balance of Rs 19.20 crore through an equity share swap. The acquisition is expected to be completed within 60 days.

After the completion of acquisition, Trinity Gaming will become a wholly owned subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming and a step-down subsidiary of Nazara Technologies. The transaction is not considered a related party transaction and the companys promoters or group companies do not have any interest in Trinity.

With this acquisition, NODWIN Gaming strengthens its talent management and agency business capabilities. It is able to serve its brand and publisher customers with curated talent based services, giving it a larger share of wallet of the customer marketing spends. It will expand these offerings to all of NODWIN Gamings emerging markets reach.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming, commented, Trinity Gaming has been a long-time partner and ally in the gaming ecosystem, and weve shared a strong relationship with Abhishek, Shivam, and their incredible team over the years. We are thrilled to welcome Trinity Gaming into the NODWIN Gaming family. Trinitys deep understanding of Indias gaming creator ecosystem, coupled with their expertise in brand partnerships, agency activations, content creation, and community engagement, will be pivotal in further strengthening our footprint in the region. This acquisition allows us to offer more holistic solutions to our partners, from content creation to marketing services, while continuing to build a thriving gaming ecosystem in India.

Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Trinity Gaming, stated: Joining forces with NODWIN Gaming is a momentous step for us. The synergy between our teams will accelerate our vision of creating unmatched opportunities for content creators in India, expanding the gaming ecosystem while helping brands connect more deeply with this highly engaged audience. We are excited about the future and the immense growth that lies ahead.

Shivam Rao, Co-Founder of Trinity Gaming, added: With NODWIN Gamings unparalleled expertise in esports and global reach, coupled with our focus on creators and brand partnerships, we are poised to deliver innovative and compelling solutions for the gaming community in India. This acquisition marks the beginning of a new era of opportunities for creators, and brands alike.

Nazara Technologies is India's leading gaming and esports company, owning popular brands like NODWIN Gaming, Sportskeeda, Kiddopia, Animal Jam, World Cricket Championship, and Datawrkz. The company operates in India, the US, and other global markets, offering a diverse range of products and services, including esports, early learning games, casual games, and ad tech solutions.

Nazara Technologies reported a 47.56% decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 11.80 crore despite 7.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 318.94 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 1.76% to Rs 1,002.90 on the BSE.

