Realme GT 7 Pro's first sale kicks off with introductory offers: Know deals

The Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone is now available in India. Priced at Rs 59,999 onwards, the smartphone boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Samsung-made 6.78-inch Eco2 Sky AMOLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera system, and IP69 for dust and water resistance. Powered by Android 15-based realme UI 6.0 user interface, the smartphone also offers a suite of Artificial Intelligence-powered features such as Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur for photos and several tools for improving the gaming experience.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Price and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 59,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 65,999

Colours: Mars Orange, Galaxy Grey

Realme GT 7 Pro: Availability and offers

Realme GT 7 Pro is now available for purchase on Realme’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon and select offline stores.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail of a bank discount of Rs 3,000 on select cards, along with a no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) option of up to 12 months and an additional one-year screen damage insurance. Additionally, customers purchasing the Realme GT 7 Pro through offline stores will also have the 24-months instalment option and two years of warranty.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Details

The Realme GT 7 Pro introduces several AI-powered features for enhancing both functionality and user experience. Among its imaging tools are AI Eraser and AI Ultra Clarity, AI Motion Deblur, AI Best Take and more. The standout feature, however, is AI Sketch to Image, which allows users to generate images from rough sketches. The feature also allows users to add AI-generated elements onto photos by scribbling over them.

For gamers, Realme has added AI-powered tools to elevate the gaming experience. The AI Gaming Super Resolution feature upscales in-game graphics to a resolution of up to 1.5K, while the AI Gaming Super Frame option enables select games to achieve 120 fps by generating extra frames using AI. Beyond gaming, utility-focused features include AI tools for summarising online articles, AI Summarise in Recording, and AI Translate for on-screen content translation and AI Speech for reading out on-screen content.

The GT 7 Pro also simplifies cross-platform file sharing with iPhones through the O+ Connect app, enabling file transfers by simply touching the two devices.

Built for durability, the smartphone boasts an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It also features an Underwater Camera mode, enabling users to capture photos and videos underwater at depths of up to 2 metres for 30 minutes.

Realme GT7 Pro: Specifications