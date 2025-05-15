Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 18590 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1410 shares

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 May 2025.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd saw volume of 4.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44655 shares. The stock increased 7.19% to Rs.625.45. Volumes stood at 48686 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd witnessed volume of 9726 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1529 shares. The stock increased 4.41% to Rs.7,158.25. Volumes stood at 4495 shares in the last session.

Shree Cement Ltd recorded volume of 2626 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 413 shares. The stock gained 3.17% to Rs.31,603.10. Volumes stood at 1860 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd witnessed volume of 1.41 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27925 shares. The stock dropped 1.82% to Rs.680.90. Volumes stood at 54095 shares in the last session.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

