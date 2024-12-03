Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 1.99 points or 0.02% at 8209.34 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.46%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.03%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.78%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.01%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.8%), and Sobha Ltd (up 2.11%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 541.78 or 0.97% at 56204.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 135.13 points or 0.84% at 16154.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 171.45 points or 0.71% at 24447.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 616.24 points or 0.77% at 80864.32.

More From This Section

On BSE,2698 shares were trading in green, 1189 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News