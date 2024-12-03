Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FMCG shares fall

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 101.88 points or 0.48% at 21096.11 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Doms Industries Ltd (down 2.51%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 2.26%),Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 2.06%),Varun Beverages Ltd (down 1.97%),Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (down 1.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITC Ltd (down 1.24%), Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (down 1.1%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 1.1%), KRBL Ltd (down 1.08%), and Marico Ltd (down 0.91%).

On the other hand, GRM Overseas Ltd (up 5.29%), Heritage Foods Ltd (up 3.69%), and Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (up 3.57%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 541.78 or 0.97% at 56204.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 135.13 points or 0.84% at 16154.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 171.45 points or 0.71% at 24447.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 616.24 points or 0.77% at 80864.32.

On BSE,2698 shares were trading in green, 1189 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

