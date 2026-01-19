Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Jindal Saw Ltd clocked volume of 25.33 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 22.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Wipro Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 January 2026.

Jindal Saw Ltd clocked volume of 25.33 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 22.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.66% to Rs.172.90. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd recorded volume of 7.53 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54468 shares. The stock lost 3.14% to Rs.487.35. Volumes stood at 36384 shares in the last session.

Tech Mahindra Ltd witnessed volume of 9.27 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.38% to Rs.1,727.00. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd notched up volume of 24138 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4273 shares. The stock slipped 3.12% to Rs.1,013.95. Volumes stood at 3198 shares in the last session.

Wipro Ltd notched up volume of 16.94 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.45% to Rs.250.00. Volumes stood at 5.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian economy continues to demonstrate resilience and momentum, says SEBI Chair

RBI issues Foreign Exchange Management -Export and Import of Goods and Services Regulations

BSE SME Defrail Technologies rings the bell with a sprint

Nifty below 25,550; media shares decline

JK Cement slips as Q3 PAT tanks 9% YoY to Rs 174 cr

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story