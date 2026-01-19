Indian economy continues to demonstrate resilience and momentum, says SEBI Chair

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, has noted in a speech highlighted Indias economic strength. The latest GDP estimates project real growth of around 7.4% for 202526, following 6.5% growth in 202425. India now stands as the fourth-largest economy globally. At a time when many economies are contending with weak growth, high debt, and persistent uncertainty, India continues to demonstrate resilience and momentum. This performance rests on deliberate structural choices investment in physical, digital and social infrastructure; reforms in taxation and sustained efforts towards improving ease of doing business. But a less discussed, yet equally powerful, transformation has been unfolding alongside: the growing centrality of capital markets in financing Indias development. He also noted that capital markets have become structural pillars of the financial architecture. Over the past ten years, equity and debt markets together have facilitated average annual issuances of about Rs 9.6 lakh crore. This is capital that has flowed into highways and ports, into renewable energy and semiconductors, into manufacturing corridors, startups, MSMEs, banks, and fintech platforms. Between Apr-Dec of FY26, companies have already raised more than Rs 3.8 trillion in equity, while corporate bond issuances have reached nearly Rs 6.8 trillion in the first nine months alone.

