RBI issues Foreign Exchange Management -Export and Import of Goods and Services Regulations

RBI issues Foreign Exchange Management -Export and Import of Goods and Services Regulations

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India has issued the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026 and Directions on Export and Import of Goods and Services, which shall come into force from October 01, 2026. The regulations are primarily principle based and intended to promote ease of doing business, especially for small exporters and importers. They are also intended to empower Authorised Dealers to provide quicker and more efficient service to their customers. These regulations and directions have been issued after examining and suitably including feedback received from stakeholders on the draft regulations and draft directions published on the Banks website vide Press Release dated July 02, 2024 and Press Release April 04, 2025.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

