IND vs AUS: 4th Test heading for a dull draw, should Aussies have declared?

The India vs Australia Boxing Day Test appears to be heading for a dull draw as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant steer India's second innings with full control. The Melbourne wicket is also not behaving like a typical Day Five pitch.

These two batters have weathered the storm for over 20 overs, forming a partnership far more proactive than what came before. Yet, the air of intent is conspicuously absent—it seems India has resigned itself to a draw.

The game has reached the 45-over mark, a point where batting typically becomes significantly easier. Yet, the duo remains subdued, collecting only occasional boundaries rather than accelerating.

Pant, known for his aggression, has faced over 60 balls, but his strike rate languishes below 30—an unusual sight in a match craving a decisive twist.

The question arises whether Australia captain Pat Cummins made the right call by not declaring on the evening of Day 4, giving India a target they could chase. And as India went for a power punch on fifth and final day, there have been a chance of win for the hosts

In modern cricket, a draw after five days is not what fans come to the stadium for, especially at the MCG, which hosted a record crowd of over 300,000 spectators across the five days.

When it seems India lost the Boxing Day Test at the MCG

Skipper Rohit Sharma's ultra-defensive approach and Virat Kohli's ongoing struggles outside the off-stump left India reeling at 33 for 3 by lunch after Australia set a challenging 340-run target on Day Five.

Rohit (9 off 40 balls) did all the hard work during the first hour before opposition skipper Pat Cummins (2/10) dismissed him for the tenth time in Test matches.

Kohli (5 off 29) could not resist the urge to play the cover drive once again and was caught at first slip after Mitchell Starc angled one across him.

KL Rahul fell without troubling the scorers, dismissed by a second good ball in the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who didn't look convincing, survived 83 deliveries to score 14 before lunch.

The Indian team’s approach reflected its mindset, as any slim chance of victory evaporated in the morning session.

Shortly after play began on Day Five, Jasprit Bumrah completed his 13th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as Australia were bowled out for 234 in their second innings.

One might have expected Rohit to play his natural aggressive game at the top of the order. However, amid a lean run, he adopted a safety-first approach that did not work.

At the other end, even Jaiswal curbed his natural instincts. He eventually fell to a delivery from Pat Cummins that moved slightly late as he shaped for a whip down square leg, with the leading edge flying to Mitchell Marsh at gully.

Cummins then produced another delivery with late away movement to dismiss Rahul.