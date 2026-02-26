Associate Sponsors

Volumes soar at KSB Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
KSB Ltd clocked volume of 132.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 179.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74039 shares

Tejas Networks Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 February 2026.

KSB Ltd clocked volume of 132.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 179.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74039 shares. The stock gained 8.56% to Rs.778.50. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd registered volume of 493.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 59.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.44% to Rs.360.50. Volumes stood at 6.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd witnessed volume of 67.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 46.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.25% to Rs.1,182.30. Volumes stood at 3.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd registered volume of 85.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.18 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.13% to Rs.1,734.60. Volumes stood at 7.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd witnessed volume of 6.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86793 shares. The stock increased 4.75% to Rs.570.55. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.

