Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Inox India Ltd, ITI Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 November 2024.

Latent View Analytics Ltd clocked volume of 23.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.74% to Rs.498.85. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Inox India Ltd recorded volume of 9.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57518 shares. The stock gained 4.26% to Rs.1,179.00. Volumes stood at 63925 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd registered volume of 642.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.01% to Rs.303.83. Volumes stood at 349.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 5.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53301 shares. The stock dropped 2.10% to Rs.1,409.55. Volumes stood at 71086 shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd recorded volume of 17.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.70% to Rs.1,114.35. Volumes stood at 5.62 lakh shares in the last session.

