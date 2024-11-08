Latent View jumps after Q2 PAT rises 4% QoQ to Rs 41 cr

Latent View Analytics rallied 8.12% to Rs 504.60 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 4.57% to Rs 40.70 crore on 16.81% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 208.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit and revenue jumped 19.64% and 34.22% respectively in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 30.5% YoY to Rs 58.27 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 453 crore in Q2 FY25, up 18.2% QoQ and 47% YoY. EBITDA margin was at 21.7% in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, revenue from Decision Point Analytics was Rs 22.5 crore.

Rajan Sethuraman, chief executive officer, LatentView Analytics, said, We are pleased to announce the 7th sequential quarter of revenue growth, delivering Rs 209.0 crore in revenue and 34.2% growth compared to Q2FY24. The acquisition of Decision Point Analytics has concluded and integration of the GTM and delivery teams is underway. LatentView is now an Elite C&SI partner with Databricks and we will invest in growing this partnership by setting up a Databricks COE and building verticalized solutions. We are pleased about the momentum in our financial services practice that grew by 59% compared to Q2FY24, driven by robust demand from existing clients.

Rajan Venkatesan, chief financial officer, LatentView Analytics, said, For Q2FY25, we reported an operating revenue of Rs 209.0 crore with an adjusted EBITDA margin (before considering transaction related costs) of 22.5%, up 110 bps compared to Q1FY25. Our headcount as on September 30, 2024 stood at 1,609 and cash and investments stood strong at Rs 1,020.1 crore.

Latent View Analytics (LatentView) is a global data analytics company. The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions.

