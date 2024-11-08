RailTel bags order from EPFO worth Rs 170 crore

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
RailTel Corporation of India informed that it has received a work order from the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for supply & services amounting to Rs 170.25 crore.

The order includes both supply and services for infrastructure development and is to be executed by 6 November 2025.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

RailTel Corporation of India reported 6.58% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 72.64 crore on 40.78% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 843.49 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of RailTel slipped 2.27% to currently trade at Rs 402.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

