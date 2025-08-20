Thomas Cook introduces contactless payment in collaboration with Google Pay and Mastercard

Thomas Cook (India) has introduced contactless cross-border payments via Google Pay & Mastercard, addressing the growing demand for seamless international transactions. Thomas Cook's pioneering initiative with Google Pay, enables Indians to make secure overseas payments via their mobile device across accommodation, transport, dining, shopping and more. This eliminates the need to carry physical cards, reducing stress of card loss/theft, replacement hassles or need for emergency cash.
The contactless Tap-and-Pay/online feature is available across Thomas Cook's suite of prepaid forex cards Borderless Travel, One Currency, Study Buddy and EnterpriseFX offering both an additional layer of security via tokenization and extensive access at more than 270 million Mastercard merchant locations. Customers merely need to add their Thomas Cook forex cards to Google Pay for a simple, swift, secure and seamless payment experience.
