Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 25,000 level; European mrkt opens lower

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; European mrkt opens lower

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The frontline indices traded with modest gains in the early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. IT, FMCG and realty shares advanced, while media, pharma and private bank shares corrected.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 203.47 points or 0.25% to 81,847.86. The Nifty 50 index added 66.05 points or 0.26% to 25,045.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.33%.

The overall market breadth was positive, with more stocks declining than advancing. On the BSE, 2,345 stocks advanced, 1,603 declined, and 183 remained unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Infosys (up 3.26%), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.48%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.41%), Eternal (up 2.19%) and Wipro (up 2.06%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Bajaj Finance (down 1.61%), Bharat Electronics (down 1.51%), Shriram Finance (down 1.36%), Trent (down 0.98%) and Bajaj Finserv (down 0.97%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Insolation Energy surged 6.25% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy, has commenced commercial operations of its new 3 GW PV module manufacturing plant at Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Centum Electronics rallied 6.25% after the company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics (BEL) to jointly develop advanced defense electronics solutions.

Lupin fell 1.57%. The company announced the launch of Bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg in the United States, following approval received by its alliance partner, NATCO Pharma, from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

PG Electroplast gained 0.85%. The company announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with PAX India, a subsidiary of PAX Global Technology, to manufacture Point-of-Sale (POS) devices in India.

Global Markets:

European stocks opened lower on Wednesday as the U.K.s annual inflation rate hit a hotter-than-expected 3.8% in July, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday.

July core inflation, which excludes more volatile energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco prices, rose by an annual 3.8%, up from 3.7% in the twelve months to June.

Asian markets traded mixed as investors assessed Japans trade data and Chinas loan prime rate decision.

Japans exports dropped 2.6% year over year in July, notching their steepest drop in over four years. The fall was sharper than the widely expected 2.1% contraction and the 0.5% drop seen in June.

Meanwhile, China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged for the third consecutive month on Wednesday, as authorities signaled they are in no rush to deliver monetary stimulus despite a string of recent disappointing economic data. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.0%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.5%.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 pulled back, weighed down by Nvidia shares and a broad decline in technology stocks. The broad market S&P 500 lost 0.59% and closed at 6,411.37, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.46% to settle at 21,314.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10.45 points, or 0.02%, and ended at 44,922.27. The 30-stock index touched a fresh record high during the session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thomas Cook introduces contactless payment in collaboration with Google Pay and Mastercard

Bank of India receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Nitco update on ratings action from Infomerics

Yen strengthens to 147.5 despite weak trade data

Satin Creditcare's arm appoints Pramod Marar as CEO

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story